BREAKING: Restauranteur and Tourism mogul George Myers dies at 83

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — George Myers, one of The Bahamas’ most seasoned hospitality and tourism industry veterans, has died at age 83.

The news was announced in a press release from the Myers Group of Restaurants which he founded over 30 years ago in 1992.

Described as a “pioneer and a true champion of tourism” and “an influential force to so many private and public tourism entities”, Myers passed away peacefully at his home.

“A Jamaican-born hotelier and restauranteur, Mr. Myers devoted his life to hospitality,” the press release noted.

“He moved to The Bahamas in 1963 where he began his career at the Nassau Beach Hotel moving through the ranks from Bar Manager to General Manager and Vice President by 1967, in just a few short years. He then became the President of Resorts International where he played a major role in the development of Paradise Island as a premier tourist destination in The Bahamas.”

Myers was a developer and founder of the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board, the Paradise Island Tourism Development Association, and a primary force behind the Caribbean Travel marketplace. He served as President of The Caribbean Hotel Association and The Bahamas Hotel Association.

The release continued: “George Myers believed in people and the power of a team as the key element to success. He inspired, taught, trained, guided, and gave opportunity to so many that have had the honor of working with him.

“He has developed and nurtured the careers of others and has left behind a devoted and loyal team to continue his vision.”

Myers was the recipient of a lengthy list of accolades and awards in the hospitality field over his over 40-year-long career, including: the Caribbean’s “Hotelier of The Year” by the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA); The Government’s “Silver Jubilee Award” in 1998 for his contributions to tourism and national development; and “The Sir Clement Maynard Lifetime Achievement Award” in 2006 for outstanding contributions to the Bahamas Tourism Industry.

He was also the recipient of The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce’s “Lifetime Achievement Award” in 2009; The CHTA, BHTA and Nassau Paradise Island Promotions Board “Special Tribute” in 2017 for being a tourism development icon and mentor; and most recently awarded the country’s highest honor, the “Order of The Bahamas” in 2022.

The Myers Group of Restaurants includes KFC, Dunkin’, Pizza Hut, Quiznos, Burger King and Anthony’s Bar & Grill.