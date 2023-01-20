BREAKING: PMH launches investigation into death of Kenise Darville after live broadcast

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An investigation has been launched into the death of Kenise Darville, who died days after live broadcasting her grievances with the level of care she received at the Princess Margaret Hospital.
Darville, an entrepreneur, wife, and mother of three, accused the staff at the facility of negligence.
Managing Director of The Public Hospital’s Authority Aubynette Rolle said: “I would like to extend sincere condolences to the family of Kenise Darville who died yesterday.
“I want the family as well as the public to note that we have started an active investigation into the death and we have had discussions with (her) husband as well as other family members.”
Rolle added: “I know this is a critical time but we are committed to ensuring that we get to the root of the concerns.”
This is a developing story.
Too little too damn late !!!! SMT
My condolences to the family the Princess Margaret hospital is the worst hospital in the world I lost my brother and my sister in that awful place I’m so sorry for the people that lives in the Bahamas
Wow…major suit warranted and changes need to be made at PMH
Loss my son in 2014 we really need better care Doctors and nurse
JUST AWFUL!!!!!!
So if it wasn’t broadcasted there wouldn’t be investigations? Cut the BS people stay dying due to negligence of hospital staff! I want her family close that place down with litigation. You people in PMH too slack and unconcerned for the sick you all swore to help get well! Just PATHETIC!