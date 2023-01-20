BREAKING: PMH launches investigation into death of Kenise Darville after live broadcast

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An investigation has been launched into the death of Kenise Darville, who died days after live broadcasting her grievances with the level of care she received at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Darville, an entrepreneur, wife, and mother of three, accused the staff at the facility of negligence.

Managing Director of The Public Hospital’s Authority Aubynette Rolle said: “I would like to extend sincere condolences to the family of Kenise Darville who died yesterday.

“I want the family as well as the public to note that we have started an active investigation into the death and we have had discussions with (her) husband as well as other family members.”

Rolle added: “I know this is a critical time but we are committed to ensuring that we get to the root of the concerns.”

This is a developing story.