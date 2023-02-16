BREAKING: PM Trudeau to send Royal Canadian Navy to Haiti’s coast

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today unveiled plans to deploy the Royal Canadian Navy to Haiti’s coast to conduct surveillance and provide maritime support as part of their bid to address the deepening crisis in the beleaguered state.

Trudeau committed $10 million to support the International Organization for Migration to strengthen the protection and resilience of Haitian women and children along the Dominican Republic border and in Haiti, and an additional $12.3 million investment in humanitarian assistance.

“We’ve provided direct support to bolster the Haitian National Police so that Haiti has the tools and support to solve this situation, including deploying surveillance aircraft and vital strategic security equipment and vehicles and additional delivery of emirate vehicles in the coming days,” he said.

“Today, I am announcing that Canada will also deploy Royal Canadian Navy vessels to conduct surveillance, gather intelligence and maintain a maritime presence off the Haitian coast in the coming weeks. Canada continues to reinforce the capacities of the Haitian police to overpower armed gangs and hold those who support them accountable.”

Trudeau noted Canada has also implemented “robust sanctions against corrupt economic and political elites who have used their influence and resources to support criminal gangs and fuel instability in Haiti”.

He said targeted sanctions have been levied on 15 individuals, and announced a sixth round of autonomous sanctions against two more people.

The Canadian prime minister was a guest at the 44th CARICOM Heads of Government meeting and addressed regional leaders and delegates during plenary sessions staged at the Baha Mar resort.

Trudeau held bilateral talks with the leaders of several countries earlier this morning, including The Bahamas, Haiti, and Jamaica.

“Haiti is confronted with unrelenting gang violence, political turmoil, and corruption,” Trudeau said.

“Armed groups are committing murder, rape and other gender-based violence, kidnapping innocent people and recruiting children to terrorize and subjugate people. It hits close to home not only in the region, but also in Canada with our strong Haitian diaspora community.

“[Haiti] Prime Minister [Ariel] Henry is here with us as a leader of a CARICOM member state, now is the moment to come together to confront the severity of this situation. As neighbors and Canada as a partner with decades of history and support for the people of Haiti, we need to work on long-lasting solutions that will restore order and security, allow for essential aid to flow to those who urgently need it, and create the conditions for free and fair elections so that the Haitian people can live in a stable and democratic society.

Trudeau continued: “The toll of human suffering in Haiti, weighs heavily on me. As Canadians, our fundamental objective is to ease the suffering and empower Haitians to turn their own future. We’re working closely together to help address the political security and humanitarian crisis in Haiti.”

Trudeau advised CARICOM members states of Canada’s commitment to combat the flow of illicit drugs, arms and human trafficking as “criminal elements” become more sophisticated across the region.

“Canada will provide $1.8 million to target illicit drug trafficking, and strengthen border and maritime security in the Caribbean. Together, we can build a safer, better future for the people in our countries and around the world.”

He added: “There’s a whole range of things for us to work on together, many of them are urgent, we must address the crisis in Haiti, we must deliver on climate action, we must find new opportunities for our businesses and workers and grow our economies.”

The Canadian Prime Minister also committed $44M from his nation in new capital funding for climate change and biodiversity initiatives in the Caribbean.