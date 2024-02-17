BREAKING: Plane crashes off Coral Harbour Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Eyewitness News can confirm that police and fire officials are currently on the scene of a plane crash off of Coral Harbour Road.

Video footage provided to EWN, by Elbert Thompson and others, shows the small aircraft engulfed in flames as fire officials attempt to extinguish the blaze.

Eyewitnesses on scene have confirmed to EWN that the plane is a private aircraft which reportedly only had a pilot on board at the time of the crash.

The pilot is reportedly alive, according to eyewitnesses on scene.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) is currently investigating the accident.

The AAIA, via a brief press statement issued Saturday evening, said: “A Cessna 402 aircraft with Bahamas registration C6-TJJ crashed shortly after takeoff from Runway 14 with only one (1) soul on board. “There were no injuries reported.”

This is a developing story.