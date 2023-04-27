BREAKING: North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish being questioned by police

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Eyewitness News can confirm that the Member of Parliament for North Abaco is being questioned by the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) in connection to a Sexual Assault complaint.

Cornish, a Cooper’s Town native and Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of The Prime Minister on the island of Abaco, arrived in Grand Bahama today where the complaint was filed.

Police officials confirmed that he presented himself accompanied by his lawyer before being placed in lawful police custody around 5:25 pm today. This is a developing story.