BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy issues security alert over Bahamas crime wave

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- In the wake of the current crime wave in the country, The United States Embassy has issued a security alert to its citizens when traveling to The Bahamas.

The security alert issued Wednesday said, “The U.S. Embassy in Nassau advises U.S. citizens to be aware that 18 murders have occurred in Nassau since the beginning of 2024.”

According to Eyewitness News records, the murder count currently stands at 17 for 2024.

The embassy’s statement continued, “Murders have occurred at all hours, including in broad daylight on the streets. Retaliatory gang violence has been the primary motive in 2024 murders.”

The government agency proceeded to provide Americans with various steps they could take to help prevent themselves from becoming victims of criminal activity while visiting The Bahamas.

“Exercise extreme caution in the eastern part of New Providence Island (Nassau).

Use caution when walking or driving at night. Keep a low profile Be aware of your surroundings. Do not physically resist any robbery attempt. Review your personal security plans.”