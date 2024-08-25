BREAKING NEWS: Three to be arraigned for Phillip Adderley murder

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Three persons are expected to be charged in court tomorrow for the murder of 36 year old Phillip Adderley whose body was found bound at the hands and feet with multiple stab wounds near the old Stuart’s Cove two weeks ago.

This revelation from police comes after purported images and videos of the alleged murder were circulated on social media Sunday morning along with text messages allegedly detailing how the murder was carried out.

Last week police confirmed that a senior official at Clifton Heritage Park was being questioned in relation to the murder, but said the individual was not being regarded as a suspect at the time.

This is a developing story.