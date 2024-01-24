BREAKING NEWS: PM declares automatic bail revocation for offenders committing crimes while on bail

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Prime Minister Philip Davis has announced that “bail will be automatically revoked for accused persons who commit offenses while on bail.”

The Prime Minister’s comments came during the government’s tabling of its new war on crime plan in the Lower Chamber Wednesday morning.

“Bail is a constitutional right, but not a right to be abused,” the Prime Minister asserted. “There is a fundamental right to be presumed innocent, but the liberty that accompanies that presumption is not absolute, especially when someone poses a danger to society and themselves.”

The Prime Minister continued, “Our amendment will ensure that bail is automatically revoked for those accused

persons who commit offense while on bail.”

“This includes those found in violation of the terms of their bail, which is an offense under the amendment. This measure sends a clear message: ‘our legal system will no longer tolerate those who flout its rules and endanger

our communities.’”