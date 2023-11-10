BREAKING: Fred Mitchell re-elected PLP Chairman

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Eyewitness News can confirm that Fred Mitchell, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, has defeated Robyn Lynes and won re-election as chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party.

Unofficially Mitchell secured 885 votes, while Lynes secured 625 votes. When the results were announced, Mitchell’s supporters erupted in celebration, shouting “one leader, one chairman.”

The closely-watched contest featured several prominent party stakeholders publicly endorsing both candidates over the last several days.