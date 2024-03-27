BREAKING: Former MP Don Saunders murdered

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Eyewitness News has been reliably informed that Free National Movement Deputy Chairman and former Member of Parliament for Tall Pines Donald Saunders has become the country’s latest murder victim.

Some Free National Movement supporters are said to be gathering at the party’s headquarters at this hour, while party officials are headed to the scene of the crime near Gambier Village.

FNM Leader Michael Pintard confirmed Saunders’ passing in a post at 10:33 pm on the platform ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I report the shocking murder of our colleague and friend, FNM Dep. Chair Don Saunders,” Pintard wrote.

“We are still gathering all of the facts as we come to grips with this tragedy. On behalf of my wife Berlice and I, I extend my deepest sympathies to Don’s family.”