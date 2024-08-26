BREAKING: Former Managing Dir of Clifton Heritage Park arraigned for death of Phillip Adderley

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Former Managing Director of the Clifton Heritage Park Mario Bannister, along with two others were charged in the Magistrate Court for the brutal murder of 36-year-old Philip Adderley, whose body was bound at the hands and feet with multiple stab wounds on August 14th.

Bannister, along with Christian Napier and Donte Riley were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Bannister was charged alone with accessory after the fact to murder.

Riley and Napier were charged together with killing Adderley.

All three accused men were not required to enter a plea and were denied bail.

They will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections.

The trio will return to court on February 13th, 2025.