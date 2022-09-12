Brazilian embassy commemorates 200 years of Independence

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS — A celebratory event was held at Breezes Resort by the Brazilian Embassy on September 7th, 2022 in recognition of the bicentennial of the country’s independence.

Brazil became an independent country in 1822 following a proclamation by Dom Pedro I, Prince Regent of Portugal, who would go on to become Brazil’s first constitutional Emperor.

“Brazil owes much to many countries and races: we are a vibrant melting pot,” said Brazilian Ambassador Claudio Raja Gabaglia Lins.

“It is almost a miracle that we could have remained united when many of our neighbors of 1822 were to face political fragmentation and territorial disputes that last until today.”

Raja Gabaglia Lins continued: “We have remained politically united, but not without having to fight from day one until now the same fights of all countries from Latin America and the Caribbean: against poverty, economic and gender inequality and, lately, against the big challenge of climate change, which the Bahamas have been facing with boldness and international leadership.”

He also asked Brazilians living in The Bahamas to fondly recall the best memories of their homeland, and to “remember today that we are still loved by Brazil even in the most difficult moments of our lives.”

Coincidentally, Brazil’s 200th independence anniversary is being celebrated just ten months ahead of the Bahamas’ 50th independence anniversary. This fact did not go unnoticed by the Ambassador, who added that “for both our countries, these are occasions to turn our hearts deeply to what our countries mean to us.”

After noting that both countries faced “very similar challenges in their historical evolution”, Raja Gabaglia Lins concluded his remarks by reminding attendees that “we both share the same rich racial and cultural African heritage, a dramatic history that blossoms every year in our Junkanoos.”

The evening’s attendees were treated to the sounds of Pablo Fagundes and Marcos Moraes, who performed Brazilian music.