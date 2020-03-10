Brave for prime minister, says Christie

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Former Prime Minister Perry Christie yesterday shot down the possibility of a return to front line politics as he endorsed Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip Davis.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a speaking engagement at Mt Caramel Preparatory Academy, Christie said he hoped Davis will eventually hold the office.

“If Perry Christie was running you would know,” he said.

“If Perry Christie ever runs again you would know.

“Right now, I’m in retirement. I am supporting my leader Philip Brave Davis.

“I am very hopeful that one day he will become prime minister.

“It really rests with our democracy and what the people will decide when the time is due.”

Christie’s comments also come as the party prepares its slate of candidates for the 2022 General Election.

During a press conference at PLP headquarters last week, PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell the nominations of the four PLP MPs, who withstood the “Tsunami” in May 2017, are secured.

The Free National Movement won 35 of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly — unseating PLP strongholds, including former Prime Minister Perry Christie in Centreville.

He said to date, approximately 250 people have participated in four modules.

A module conducted between February 27 and March 1 saw 47 aspiring candidates participate.

Another is planned for the fall season.

Mitchell said over the next 12 months, in accordance with the procedures on the party, people in various constituencies will see an increased number of PLP aspirants in the field seeking support to get the nod for the next general election.

Davis has previously said with few exceptions, the PLP will not put forward candidates rejected by the electorate in previous elections.

Former Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller has said he expects to get the party’s nomination in his former constituency along with six past MPs.

Miller said in addition to the four incumbent PLP MPs, he also expects former Attorney General Alfred Sears; Nassau Village MP Dion Smith; Carmichael candidate Keith Bell, the former minister of state for National Security; PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell, the former MP for Fox Hill; former Pineridge MP Dr Michael Darville, a sitting senator; and former Golden Isles MP Michael Halkitis, the former minister of state for finance – to offer as PLP candidates for the next general election.