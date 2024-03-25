BPSU President Addresses Possible Uprising Against His Leadership Team

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – President of the Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) Kimsley Ferguson has addressed concerns concerning a portion of its membership reportedly seeking to form a union of their own for representation outside of the BPSU.

Ferguson alleges that those who lost the election against him, and his slate of candidates, are now having secret meetings in an effort to undermine his leadership.

Ferguson is of the belief that an umbrella congress union is also fueling the division within the BPSU; he reminded the membership on Monday morning that the BPSU remains the sole bargaining agent for workers.