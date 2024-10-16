BPL’s new CEO aiming to leave a legacy

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer for the Bahamas Power and Light Company Toni Seymour asserted that she is “humbled by the confidence of the board and the Energy Minister” that they have placed in her to assume the top position at the country’s power generation company.

Seymour is the the first woman to hold the top post at BPL.

She assumed the role following the resignation of BPL’s former CEO, Shevonne Cambridge.

Her appointment also came on the heels of what appeared to be a shake-up in BPL’s board.

Seymour, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer told reporters that she looks forward to “leaving her mark on the organization” while playing a pivotal role in government’s energy reform.