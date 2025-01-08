Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

BPL working to address power generation failure in parts of Abaco

0
SHARES
57
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Residents in Central and South Abaco and the Abaco Cays are expected to experience load shedding throughout the day as Bahamas Power and Light works to restore two units that malfunctioned around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday which led to a blackout.

Residents took to Facebook to voice frustration concerning the matter.

Eyewitness News understands that North Abaco was not impacted by the outage and that power has since been restored to the Cays via standby generation. A third unit is expected to be used in phases to restore power to Central and South Abaco.

Polls

What do you think of the appointment of Ms. Shanta Knowles as the new Police Commissioner?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

What do you think of the appointment of Ms. Shanta Knowles as the new Police Commissioner?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture