BPL working to address power generation failure in parts of Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Residents in Central and South Abaco and the Abaco Cays are expected to experience load shedding throughout the day as Bahamas Power and Light works to restore two units that malfunctioned around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday which led to a blackout.

Residents took to Facebook to voice frustration concerning the matter.

Eyewitness News understands that North Abaco was not impacted by the outage and that power has since been restored to the Cays via standby generation. A third unit is expected to be used in phases to restore power to Central and South Abaco.