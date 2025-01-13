BPL: Services not impacted by national strike

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Officials at Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) have confirmed, via a press statement issued Monday afternoon, that the power generation company continues to operate normally despite a national strike which is underway with portions of the public sector.

The statement said, “as of January 13, 2025, Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) is operating normally. We acknowledge the public announcements made by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) regarding potential actions scheduled for today and January 14, 2025.

However, we have not observed any effects on our operations.”

“BPL remains committed to working collaboratively with both the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union

(BEWU) and the Bahamas Electrical Utility Managerial Union (BEUMU). We are dedicated to engaging in good-faith discussions to promote reform within our company and the broader energy sector, always prioritizing the best interests of our employees, customers, and the nation.”