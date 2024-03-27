About Eyewitness News

Between the cost with VAT + fuel surcharges and the constant damage from power surges/outages, is just makes doing business in the Bahamas successfully almost impossible. In March alone, 6 Bahamian property owners in Eleuthera have had to replace 1 water pump, 1 hot water heater, 2 smart tvs, 1 starlink extender, 4 Btc modems, 1 toaster, 1 refrigerator plus 4 seperate service calls to repair ACs at 3 different houses and a Dryer repair. And they reimburse nothing. BPL Nassau will not send requested parts & materials for repairs or upgrades. Can ANY politician explain how this is Ease of Doing Business or the slightest bit sustainable?

