BPL pins outages on Hurricane Ian weather conditions

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Weather conditions brought on by Hurricane Ian resulted in power outages for Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) customers in several areas of New Providence yesterday.

The company said that a number of areas had been impacted by weather conditions including (but not limited to) Pinewood, Sea Breeze Blvd, South Beach, Coral Harbour, AIP, Gambier, Gladstone South, Fox Hill, and Frank Edgecombe, Redland Acres, Blue Hill Road South near St. Vincent.

“Our teams are currently working to restore these areas as safely as possible. Due to persisting weather conditions, restoration time is unavailable at this moment,” the company said yesterday. The power company also reported that customers in Coral Harbour, Kemp Road, parts of Fox Hill, parts of Shirley Street, Turnberry, Boatswain Hill Gamble Heights, and Airport Industrial Park also experienced power interruptions related to the weather conditions.”

Weather officials said yesterday that rain bands associated with Hurricane Ian are affecting the northwest Bahamas, with residents asked to exercise extreme caution due to severe thunderstorms, gusty winds, and possible tornado activity.