BPL offices in select islands will close at noon

0
SHARES
80
VIEWS
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In preparation for the potential severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Milton, Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) offices in New Providence, Eleuthera, and Andros will close at noon today, Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

BPL via a public notice issued today said, “While Hurricane Milton is not expected to make direct landfall in the Northwestern Bahamas, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for the area. We encourage residents in the affected areas to take necessary precautions and stay informed through official communications.”

“We will provide updates on when our business offices will reopen once the system exits our area.”

The power generation company reminded consumers, “As a reminder, our online services are fully accessible for your convenience.”

Polls

Would you support a gun "buy back" or amnesty program to combat the rise in illegal firearms in The Bahamas?

  • Yes (73%)
  • No (27%)
Loading ... Loading ...

