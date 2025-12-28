BPL mobilizes technical team to assist power restoration in Crooked Island

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd. (BPL) says a technical team from New Providence is expected to arrive in Crooked Island on Monday, December 29, 2025, to assist with repairs to an M&E power generation unit that malfunctioned late Saturday night, triggering an island-wide power outage.

According to BPL, the unit failed around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 27, 2025, impacting electricity supply to approximately 220 consumers across the island. While restoration efforts have been ongoing around the clock for the past 24 hours, power has not yet been restored.

“A specific mechanical component is required to return the power generation unit to service,” explained Pedro Marcello, Regional Manager, Southern Region, Family Island Division. “We have been in contact with the authorized Caterpillar dealer in The Bahamas to source the replacement component and have also conducted internal inventory checks across other Family Island stations. Should the component be located within our inventory, it will be transported with the technical team tomorrow as they travel to Crooked Island alongside an M&E technician.”

BPL officials said the technical team is expected to arrive on Crooked Island at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Monday, weather and logistics permitting.

Marcello acknowledged the frustration being experienced by residents and emphasized the company’s commitment to restoring service as quickly as possible.

“We understand that the loss of power supply can be particularly frustrating for our consumers and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this incident has caused. I want to assure you that our technicians have been working tirelessly to address this matter since the island lost its power supply. Our team members on the ground – whose families are also impacted by this power outage, understand the importance of restoring electricity to the entire community as quickly as possible and I assure you that they remain committed to getting that done.”

He further noted that additional generation support is being prepared as part of the restoration plan.

“I can confirm that the additional power generation unit, currently housed at the power station, is also being prepared for overhaul, this secondary unit – once brought online, will provide further generation support once repairs are completed.”

BPL is encouraging residents of Crooked Island to subscribe to its newly launched Southern Regional WhatsApp Direct Channel for real-time updates, titled BPL Direct Southern Region – WhatsApp.

The company reiterated that it remains fully committed to restoring power as safely and quickly as possible, while maintaining transparency and accountability as efforts continue to resolve the outage.