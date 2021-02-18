BPL: Lubbers Cay electricity restored; mainland Abaco power “stabilizing”

ABACO, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) said today that power has been restored to the entirety of Lubbers Cay, with “about half the residents having already received supply”.

The power company added that all of mainland Abaco is currently being powered from the Coopers Town Power Station and Wilson City Power Station.

“On the mainland, the Wilson City Power Station (WCPS) is now feeding Guana Cay via Matt Lowe’s and Scotland Cays. In addition, the Coopers Town Power Station (CTPS) is now energizing overhead lines from Crown Haven to Bahama Coral Islands and Calypso Hill.

“This confirms that all of mainland Abaco is now powered from these two sites (CTPS & WCPS).

“Meanwhile, we can report that with the provision of power to South Man O’ War, the cay is now fully energized.

“In addition, we have restored power to residents in Kent Smith Subdivision, Guana Cay, and completed repairs on the subsea cable from Guana Cay to Scotland Cay.

“And as of February 11, we have restored power to both Pelican Cay and Bluff Cay, off Green Turtle Cay.”

Electricity on Abaco had been knocked out during the devastating Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.