‘BPL, DO YOUR PART’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 91-year-old resident of Windsor Place Road is calling for Bahamas Power and Light to assist her with removing branches and vines entangled in a street light next to her home.

The light, according to Olive Munnings, has not worked since 2022. She further claims that she’s been calling BPL for assistance for months to no avail.

Munnings attempted to remove the tree by her own means; however, she was told by professionals they could not cut the tree down due to the various wires posing a threat to the workers.