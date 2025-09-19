BPL COO Anthony Christie Underscores Resilience and Clean Energy Future at Abaco Business Outlook 2025

ABACO BAHAMAS — Anthony Christie, Chief Operating Officer of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), has assured Abaconians that the company is committed to providing a more stable and reliable power supply by summer 2026.

While participating in a panel on “Delivering High Quality and Sustainable Infrastructure: Challenges, Constraints & Solutions” at the 2025 Abaco Business Outlook, Christie said, “I can assure Abaco that we are going to have a better summer [next year] than this summer. We are going to build for better, reduce the outages, and maintain our energy supply as best we can until the new facilities are in place.”

As power demand increases, BPL must continue to invest in a more sustainable power grid. As of August 31, 2025, BPL was serving 8,367 customers in Abaco—92% of pre-Dorian levels—with peak summer demand reaching 23.5 MW, reflecting the island’s strong economic recovery.

Tourism on the island is also recovering, with overall arrivals for 2025 increasing by 10.5% compared to pre-Dorian levels, according to the Ministry of Tourism. This surge in tourists further highlights the need for BPL to supply reliable energy, as resorts, marinas, and other local vendors in the tourism industry cannot properly serve tourists without consistent power.

BPL has already made steps towards an improved power supply. Christie noted that recent investments include expanding Man-O-War Cay’s generation capacity from 600 kW to 1,700 kW, allowing it to serve surrounding cays; the installation of a 750 kW generator in Little Grand Cay this past August; and the addition of new standby generation for Hope Town and Guana Cay to reduce reliance on rentals and strengthen reliability.

These upgrades, among others, will assist BPL in meeting Christie’s promise of a better power supply by the summer of 2026. They will also enhance the resilience and efficiency of Abaco’s energy grid, resulting in lower electricity bills for businesses and residents.

“We are adding a lot of technology to our systems, which will help us operate more efficiently. Operating at the highest efficiency means reduced cost for BPL and lower bills for consumers,” Christie said.

He also pointed to the Hybrid Energy Project in Great Abaco, which combines 14.7 MW of natural gas, 8.7 MW of solar generation, and a 5 MWh battery storage system—all interconnected at Wilson City Power Station. This project, he said, will be transformative for Abaco, reducing fuel dependence, enhancing grid resilience, and moving BPL closer to a cleaner, more sustainable energy mix.

Addressing longstanding concerns about power in Abaco, Regional Manager Marvin Green, who was also in attendance, emphasized BPL’s progress, saying, “For a long time, investors have complained about the unstable power supply in Abaco. We feel good to know that we are moving in a direction where we can answer those cries by supplying sustainable and reliable power.”

BPL’s active participation in the Bahamas Business Outlook franchise reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to be part of the dialogue shaping the future of The Bahamas, ensuring that energy remains a foundation for development across the entire archipelago.