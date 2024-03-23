BPL confirms power outages across New Providence and the family islands due to severe weather system

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) confirmed to Eyewitness News Saturday morning that a number of communities in New Providence, and throughout the Family Islands, are experiencing power outages as a result of a severe weather system moving through The Bahamas.

BPL Corporate Communications Manager Arnett Ingraham said “our team is working to address the power outages which have happened as a result of the severe weather system impacting our islands.”

“Some areas where we have been able to restore power from our head office, have been restored; but, areas which require manpower on the streets it could take a little bit longer.”

She continued, “workmen will proceed with power restoration once it has been deemed safe to do so.”

A number of residents in New Providence took to social media Saturday morning to complain of multiple power outages being experienced as a severe weather system moves over The Bahamas.

Residents in Stapledon Gardens, Carmichael Road west, Coral Lakes, Adelaide and various communities in Eastern New Providence said that their power supply was interrupted sometime after 7:00 a.m. March 23, 2024.

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology, via its latest update on the weather system issued at 2:00 p.m. March 22, 2024, said “The combination of a potent upper-level trough, a developing surface low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico and unseasonably warm and moist conditions near the surface poses the potential for squally/severe weather in the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands from Friday 22nd March to Sunday 25th March 2024.”

“Three-day rainfall accumulations of 4 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of up to 8 inches are likely in the Northwest Bahamas. Lesser accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are likely in the Central Bahamas and 1 to 2 inches in the Southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.”

The statement continued, “Windy conditions with scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across the Northwest Bahamas today. Conditions will gradually deteriorate this afternoon into tonight with increasing winds, rain, and thunderstorms.”

Forecasters predict that scattered showers and thunderstorms will spread across the Central and Southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands tonight through Sunday.

The highest risk for squally/severe weather in the Northwest Bahamas is expected from this evening to Sunday morning, forecasters warned.

“The highest risk for squally/severe weather in the Central Bahamas is expected from Saturday morning to Sunday afternoon. The highest risk for squally/severe weather in the Southeast Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands is expected from Saturday evening to Sunday night,” forecasters said.

“Residents are advised to refrain from travelling along roadways and remain indoors during the time periods for the respective areas mentioned above. Residents should seek safe shelter if severe weather occurs outside the time periods above.”

Some street flooding and flooding of other low-lying areas, especially in the Northwest and Central Bahamas, is reportedly expected.

Heavy downpours, localized flooding, strong gusty winds, dangerous lightning, hail and possible waterspout or tornadic activity may be expected during severe thunderstorms, forecasters predict.