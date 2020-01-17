BPL chairman admits ‘terrible’ customer service quality

Company to build ‘state of the art’ customer service centre

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bahamas Power & Light’s chairman Dr Donovan Moxey yesterday admitted candidly the company’s customer service quality is ‘terrible’.

Moxey was addressing the Bahamas Business Outlook conference at the Baha Mar resort.

He said: “We know some of our customers are frustrated with us. We know that some of our customers don’t like us…we want an opportunity to show better.”

Moxey noted that one of the areas the company is looking to improve is in its customer service.

“We know we’re bad. We have to fix it. We will fix it. We will build a state of the art customer service centre that will be open 24/7, 365,” said Moxey.

He added: “Every employee that is in front of a customer is going to be trained. We will build a BPL that is customer focused and consumer centric.”

According to Moxey, due to the lack of financial resources, no investment was made in employee training.

“The kind of training and development that should have been done over 10-15 years wasn’t done,” he said.

“We know, our customer service quality is terrible. We know that, we recognize that. We own this. One of the things that is extremely important to us is taking ownership and implementing the solution.”