BPL bills reduced for thousands, says Energy Minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Thousands of Bahamians have experienced lower electricity bills from Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) following the introduction of the Equity Rate Adjustment (ERA) on July 1, according to Minister of Energy and Transport, Jobeth Coleby-Davis.

The ERA reduced the base rate tariff to zero for the first 200 kWh used each month, and lowered fuel charges by 2.5 cents per kWh for the first 800 kWh.

Coleby-Davis revealed this information during the Office of the Prime Minister’s weekly press briefing on Thursday.