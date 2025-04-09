BPL addresses massive power outage in New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd. (BPL) has issued a statement regarding a “system disturbance,” that occurred on the New Providence grid on the evening of April 8, resulting in a partial loss of generation at the Clifton Pier Power Station.

The power generation company said it “apologizes to its consumers in New Providence who were impacted by a system disturbance that occurred on our power grid at approximately 8:31 pm, resulting in a partial loss of generation capacity at the Clifton Pier Power Station (CPPS).”

“This disturbance caused outages in various communities across the island. Our operations and technical teams were promptly mobilized and worked diligently, to safely restore power to all affected customers. Full restoration was completed by 10:22pm.”

The statement continued, “BPL remains committed to providing safe and reliable electricity throughout New Providence. We understand the inconvenience this outage may have caused and appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding during the restoration process.”

The company also sought to remind its customers that, “in the event of future supply interruptions or electricity-related emergencies, they should contact BPL directly at 225-5275 (CALL-BPL).”