Boy struck by vehicle as gunmen flee

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are searching for two gunmen who shot a 30-year-old man yesterday afternoon and struck a primary school student with their vehicle as they fled the scene of the crime.

The shooting victim according to police is in hospital in serious condition while the male primary school student is said to be in stable condition. The incident reportedly occurred in the Fox Hill area.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 3:35 pm the victim upon arriving at his residence located on Mandingo Alley was approached by two men who exited a burgundy Japanese vehicle. It is reported that the men who were both armed with guns opened fire on the victim, resulting in him being shot multiple times.

Police say that as the suspects fled the scene onto Johnson Road, a male student from a nearby primary school was struck by their vehicle. Both victims, were transported to PMH via private vehicle.

Police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public who may have any information as it pertains to this incident or any other matter, to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991-3 or 919.