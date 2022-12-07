Bowleg: More sports legends will be honoured

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture Mario Bowleg yesterday said the Legends Walk of Fame outside of the National Stadium remained open for expansion as he responded to criticism over the selection of athletes.

Bowleg told the media he was unaware of complaints, but explained that the icons whose sketches are on display only represented a small number of outstanding Bahamian athletes.

“There are some persons that have not made the Hall of Fame as yet, there are some persons that have not made the Legends Walk as yet, that doesn’t mean that they will not get there.”

Bahamian Olympian Andretti Bain expressed disappointment in a post on social media for not being selected as one of the honourees on the Legends Walk.

Bain stated that he did not want to take away from those being honored, but felt as if more people should have been included, based on their accomplishments in their sports careers.

“A country’s greatest asset is its people,” Bain said.

“A sport’s greatest asset is its athletes. How can we truly inspire those to come when we forget and disregard those who paved the way!”

To drive home his point, Bain noted that he believes the golden standard of success in track and field is winning a medal either from the World Championship or the Olympics.

“I have to question how is it that not just myself but other Olympics and Worlds medalists were omitted from the list of legends,” Bain continued.

“There’s no gray lines with this. You’re either a medalist at the highest level or you’re not. Case in point, how could Avard Moncur being the first individual 400m World Champion and multiple relay medalists not be given national recognition?!?!”

“Therefore, The list goes on and on….Derrick Atkins, Troy Kemp, Donald Thomas, Trevor Barry, Jeffrey Gibson, and all of the guys who contributed to the success and medals of the men’s 4x400m relay teams that provided a sense of pride, togetherness, and joy to our country for almost two decades spanning 2000 – 2016 Olympics and World Championships,” he wrote.

According to Bowleg, the Legends Walk was made to showcase some Bahamians who have excelled in the sporting discipline. He added that, while everyone is entitled to their own opinion, the ministry was not following any particular criteria and expects to add more to the Legends Walk as time progresses.

“Some may say that they believe that they were better than the other and they should have gone on the walk first but I think persons need to focus more on trying to make the Hall of Fame; take no criticism, there are some athletes who performed very well in their discipline but has not made the walk as yet,” the sports minister said.

Three more athletes, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Steven Gardiner, and Anthonique Strachan were recently added to the list following the request of the Local Organization Committee, after what Bowleg describes as outstanding performance in track and field and are supported by the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture.

Bowleg said: “Knowing that we were about to host the 50th anniversary of Carifta, was the reason being showcased some of them, […]and so when persons feel as though that there are some athletes who went there prior to them, I don’t think that’s fair to say that it has anything to do with based on who was better or who performed better.

“All of these athletes are world-class and Olympic champions who represent the country and it’s just a matter of time, then the rest would be able to get on the walk and make the Hall of Fame, so we haven’t forgotten anyone.

Bowleg added: “I mean, it’s frustrating to some people, but I believe each athlete in its own right is deserving of all of the awards and accolades that are rewarded by the previous governments and the existing government.”