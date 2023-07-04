Bottled water manufacturer announces price increases as electricity costs nearly triple

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A local bottled water manufacturer has revealed that with its shipping costs having doubled and electricity costs nearly tripled, it has been forced to increase its prices.

Bahama Blu in a notice to its customers stated: “Since our inception, we have tried to maintain our prices and have kept most of them the same to date. We greatly value and appreciate our customers and are aware of the difficulties everyone faces in their everyday lie. As such we have made no significant chamber or increases since 2018.

“However due to the constant inflation in prices of raw materials, shipping costs, fuel costs and now our electricity costs, we have no choice but to do a complete revision of our prices.”

The company added: “Shipping costs have more than doubled and our electricity costs are close to being tripled. We as a company do not want to increase our prices bit we also do not want to lower our quality. Hence in order to sustain our operations and keep our high quality and standard we have reluctantly decided to increase our prices.”

The company’s five-gallon bottles—which were $5.20 each—have increased to $5.50.

The case of 16.9 oz bottles has increased to $12 from $11.