BOOSTER JABS: Super Value owner hopes govt will offer third dose to seniors

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As the government rolls out the third dose of coronavirus vaccines for immunocompromised individuals, Super Value owner Rupert Roberts said he hopes and believes the government will also make the third dose available to senior citizens, another vulnerable group to the virus.

“They are going to go ahead and offer the third dose to us, I call senior, which the United States calls over 65,” Roberts told Eyewitness News.

“I don’t know what our Ministry of Health will say about that booster.

“I’m interested myself in the booster.

“I believe they may come out say that seniors can also take the Pfizer third shot.

“I believe it could be. They’re looking for volume (vaccination).

The announcement for the rollout of the third dose or booster shot came on Tuesday.

Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville said the government was aware many countries around the world have offered booster shots, and the “final stages were being put together in order for The Bahamas to launch the third dose for the immunocompromised.

The government plans to ramp up its vaccination campaign throughout the nation.

This includes incentivizing vaccination, though the form of benefit, whether monetary other otherwise, has yet to be announced.

As part of its COVID-19 vaccine guidance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last month that immunocompromised people can receive a booster dose of a COVID vaccine at least six months after completing their primary vaccination series.

Research has shown that people with compromised immunity do not mount an adequate response to the virus following vaccination.

A third dose raises immunity levels bringin them in line with normal immune systems after two doses.

More than 143,000 people have been fully vaccinated in The Bahamas.

Concerns about a fourth wave in the nation persist as several European countries battle surging cases.