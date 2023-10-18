Nassau Cruise Port exceeds 2022 passenger count

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Nassau Cruise Port has reported that, after a comprehensive year-over-year comparison of passenger data, the total number of passengers who visited the port as of September 2023 exceeded the 2022 passenger count by more than 11,000.

The Nassau Cruise Port said by September 24, 2023, the port team had welcomed 3,224,210 cruise passengers for the year. By comparison, 3,212,603 passengers visited the port between January and December 2022.

Company executives estimate that they will welcome 4.2 million passengers for the year by December 2023, which, if achieved, will mark a new total annual passenger record for the leading cruise port in the region.

“We are thrilled to have reached this milestone, and to do so just in time to celebrate our fourth anniversary makes the achievement extraordinarily special,” said chief executive officer Mike Maura Jr.

“Our success reflects the resilience and commitment of the cruise industry and is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Nassau Cruise Port team, the Bahamian government, our community, and our industry partners. Together, we have transformed the Bahamian cruise tourism product and brand, quickly turning Nassau into a premier destination for cruisers around the world. The best is yet to come.”

The recently upgraded $300 million waterfront features over 60 retail stores, including new food & beverage outlets, The Bahamas Museum of Junkanoo, a wine bar & art gallery, and a 3,000-person amphitheater that currently features top Bahamian and international entertainment. Other notable changes include the addition of an iconic new arrivals terminal, new outposts for the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, a new Ground Transportation Area to support smooth taxi and tour operations, a hair braiders pavilion, and a signature event space overlooking the harbor.