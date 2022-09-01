BOOKED SOLID: Sandals executives say Royal Bahamian property booked through March 2023

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sandals executives say that the Royal Bahamian Resort property is “booked solid” until March of 2023, with the property looking to fill just over 100 positions in time for what they say will be a “very busy” winter season.

Sandals Royal Bahamian commenced a two-day job fair yesterday as it seeks to find people to fill those positions. According to the Royal Bahamian Resort’s general manager Adrian Whitehead, the company is looking for butlers, housekeepers, and food and beverage personnel in addition to filling some technical and managerial positions.

“We have got a number of vacancies that we are looking to fill,” said Whitehead.

“Forward occupancies are looking fantastic at this point and we need to service that. We are expecting a very busy winter season.”

According to Whitehead, the resort needs 900 staff to run at full occupancy and currently has around 750-800 staff working at the property. He noted that the resort regularly interviews 10-15 hopefuls per week to fill vacancies.

Chuck Roberts, senior director for Sandals’ three Bahamian properties (Royal Bahamian, Emerald Bay, and Exuma and Fowl Cay) said, “Royal Bahamian is running at full occupancy until March of next year. Sandals Emerald Bay Exuma has dropped to 40 percent this week but as we go on the amount is definitely increasing.”

“Fowl Cay is coming along and holding its own. Our plan is to do a renovation and upgrade to that property. Right now it’s at 75 percent and increasing for the winter months.”