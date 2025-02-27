Watch ILTV Live
Bon Vivants recognized by globally renowned ‘50 Best,’ organization

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bon Vivants, a café & craft cocktail bar based in The Bahamas has announced its inclusion in the prestigious “50 Best Discovery” for 2025; the popular spot, nestled in Sandyport, earned the top spot through the meticulous voting process of the globally renowned “50 Best, organization.

“The selection is a mark of distinction reserved for establishments that exemplify exceptional quality, innovation, and hospitality on a global scale,” Bon Vivants said in a press release.

“Since opening in 2019 as the first true craft cocktail bar in The Bahamas, Bon Vivants has elevated the standard for a hand crafted beverage experience. The bar is no stranger to accolades, being the only Bahamian establishment to achieve two regional top-ten honours from the globally recognized Tales of The Cocktail Spirited Awards – one in 2020 as Best New International Cocktail Bar and the other in 2024 as Best International Cocktail Bar, both for the Latin American & Caribbean region.”

50 Best Discovery is an extension of the globally renowned 50 Best organization, which publishes the celebrated World’s 50 Best Bars rankings.

50 Best Discovery features restaurants, bars and hotels based on the most recent round of voting for its 50 Best rankings, including The World’s 50 Best Bars, The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, and The World’s 50 Best Hotels, among others.

“We are so thrilled to be part of 50 Best Discovery” said Kyle Jones, co- founder and Managing Director of Old Pal Hospitality, which includes Bon Vivants in its portfolio, as well as The Dilly Club in Marina Village at the famed Atlantis resort on Paradise Island.

“This recognition is a testament to the incredible work and vision of our team, and the overwhelming support from both the local and international community over the last five years. We’ve had a blast showcasing Bahamian hospitality and craftsmanship on the global stage, and we can’t wait to see what’s next!”

Bon Vivants serves locally-roasted espresso beverages by day, and meticulously crafted cocktails by night, including many inspired by the culture and flavours of The Bahamas, as well as a broad selection of pre-prohibition classic cocktails and a vast range of some of the world’s best spirits.

Bon Vivants has partnered with a some of the best international bars and bartenders, including the World’s 50 Best-listed Scarfes Bar in London, the famed Etérea in New York, and Christian “Suzu” Suzuki.

EyeWitness News

