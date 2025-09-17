Bon Vivants Bartenders to Showcase The Bahamas at Prestigious World Class Global Finals

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas will take the global stage this month as Bon Vivants, the country’s premier craft cocktail bar, has been selected to hold a cultural guest shift at Toronto’s renowned Electric Bill bar during the Diageo World Class Global Finals, being held in Canada for the very first time.

Representing Bon Vivants, Niko Imbert and Anthony Major-Smith will join forces with Jacob Martin, the World Class 2023 Global Bartender of the Year, to bring a taste of The Bahamas to Canada, featuring signature Bon Vivants’ cocktails including Clean Slate, Misstra Know-It-All, and Benny & The Jets, which features a bite of Bahamian benny cake.

Bon Vivants is no stranger to international acclaim, being named a regional honoree at the Tales of the Cocktail’s Spirited Awards in 2020, 2024, and 2025. The bar also holds the distinction of being the only Bahamian bar, restaurant, or hotel to be recognized by the prestigious 50 Best Organization, featured in 50 Best Discovery for 2025. This World Class collaboration proves that Bahamian talent continues to punch far above its weight, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the best in the world.

“To see Niko and Anthony featured during an international event like the World Class Global Finals is extraordinary,” said Kyle Jones, co-founder and Managing Director of Old Pal Hospitality, which encompasses Bon Vivants and The Dilly Club. “It’s further proof that the quality of our talent, and the vibrancy of our cocktail culture here in The Bahamas truly are world-class, even if our country is small.”

Diageo World Class is one of the world’s largest and most respected bartending competitions and cocktail festivals, attracting top bartenders, industry leaders, and brands from across the globe. For Bon Vivants to appear alongside an international champion like Jacob Martin underscores The Bahamas’ growing influence in the world of mixology.

The guest shift will take place the evening of September 26th at Electric Bill, 866 Bloor St. West in Toronto, where guests can expect Bon Vivants’ signature blend of imaginative cocktails, storytelling, and warm Bahamian hospitality.

About Bon Vivants

Bon Vivants is The Bahamas’ first true craft cocktail bar, recognized amongst the world’s best for its meticulously crafted cocktails and Caribbean sophistication. By day, guests enjoy a selection of locally roasted coffee creations, and by night the bar transforms into a sanctuary for cocktail lovers, with drinks inspired by Bahamian culture, tropical flavors, and timeless pre-prohibition classics. Signature favorites such as El Chapo, Clean Slate, and The Zephyr showcase fresh island ingredients, while collaborations with leading international bartenders keep Bon Vivants at the forefront of the global cocktail scene. Helmed by co-founders William Young and Kyle Jones—an award-winning authority in Caribbean cocktail culture—and Niko Imbert, Senior VP of Hospitality, the bar embodies the true spirit of its name: a celebration of life, luxury, and conviviality in the heart of Nassau.