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Bomb threat forces LPIA evacuation

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A bomb threat forced the evacuation of terminals at Lynden Pindling International Airport on Sunday morning, according to the Nassau Airport Development Company.

The company confirmed that a phone call was received threatening a bomb inside the airport, prompting the Operations Center to activate emergency protocols and notify authorities. Passengers and airport employees were forced to exit the terminals and were moved to the parking lot for safety.

Police and fire officers have since responded to the incident and are conducting security checks of the terminals, while incoming flights are being held. Investigations into the alleged bomb threat are ongoing, and further updates are expected.

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