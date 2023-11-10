Bomb scare at Grand Bahama airport, all clear given

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Aviation Director Dr. Kenneth Romer, via a press statement released Friday afternoon, has confirmed that a bomb threat was received by staff at the Grand Bahama International Airport Friday morning.

“As a result of a Bomb Scare call received at the Grand Bahama International Airport shortly after 11:00 am, safety and security protocols were immediately mobilized, resulting in the evacuation and closure of The Grand Bahama International Airport,” the statement read.

“After a thorough investigation by Law Enforcement Authorities, the Freeport Control tower on the airside as well as the Freeport Airport Terminal Buildings were cleared at 1:50 pm, to resume normal operations.”

It continued: “All other airports, including LPIA and Family Islands Airports, were put on heightened alert, as part of established protocols.”

The safety of the traveling public and all airport users remains a priority, Dr. Romer asserted.

“At all times the safety of the traveling public and all airport users remained a priority. Law Enforcement Agencies are continuing their investigations into this incident.”