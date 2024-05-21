“Bold” shooting in popular shopping district leaves two in hospital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander is appealing to members of the public to take the fight against crime to “another level” after two security officers were shot in Lowe’s pharmacy this afternoon.

Preliminary information from police suggests that the two men, who had two deposit bags from another establishment, were about to enter Lowe’s pharmacy when a gunman approached them demanding cash.

Shots were fired as the security officers attempted to evade their assailant, who fled the scene in a small white or silver Japanese vehicle driven by another person. One deposit bag was stolen.

Both victims at the time of the interview were alert and recovering in hospital.

Police say they are following leads into this incident, including a vehicle plate number.

While Fernander expressed confidence that surveillance from the highly trafficked area would assist their investigations, he urged citizens to be more aware of their surroundings when handling cash.

He also pledged that police officers would step up outreach efforts with business owners to encourage safer cash transactions.