‘BOILING POINT’: NTCUB gives govt deadline, ‘You have one week or else’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Amidst what unionists have labeled as a “boiling point”, National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB) President Bernard Evans said yesterday the government has until next week to address ongoing concerns with aggrieved unions before “something is done”.

Evans, who addressed a myriad of concerns during an emergency call to arms meeting of union members, said the union has had enough and are ready to take action.

“For a long time, we have had enough reasons to take the streets. Well, this here is the last straw right here,” he said.

The NCTUB president pointed to an ultimatum given to Union of Central Bankers President Theressa Thompson to publicly apologize to the Central Bank governor and deputy government overs comments that allegedly defamed his character, insisting that the union will not be silenced.

“We have so many outstanding issues with all of these boards. The temperature is hotter than hot.”

Evans added: “We have until next week until something is done”.

Dozens of workers demonstrated outside Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) on Baillou Hill Road earlier those week, indicating that the final straw was approaching before the union further agitates for the removal of the leadership team and instructs workers to cease work due to conditions becoming unbearable.

Union leaders were invited to meet the deputy prime minster yesterday.

Evans said based on the outcome of that meeting, the union will decide the way forward.

“A message needs to be sent that the constitution, the act itself and the industrial agreement are respected”.

Asked what the government could do to satisfy the union’s grievances, Evans said the prime minister would have to make a public declaration in support of the labour unions.

He said they want a “public utterance and endorsement from the leader of the nation and/or his ministers and the chairmen of all the boards saying they respect the constitution that give workers rights to form themselves into a union.

“The same public utterance and endorsement [to be given] that you respect representative workers in those precincts and that you abide by the tenants and process by which trade disputes and or connected bargaining are handled.

“And by the full endorsement that you will try your best to utilize the tools to deal with issues without utilizing a lawyer.”

Evans noted that they should be able to mitigate those small issues through the provided steps, all the way through the labour board.

The NTCUB president also took the opportunity to assure Bahamians that their motivations are not politically motivated.

He said: “Those of men and women who stand up in the work place who speak up for what is right, speak up justice…Nothing is further from the truth.

“Many of our colleagues…do support the current administration. So, it has nothing to do with politics that we are trying to use this season to get what we deserve,” he said.

“But it would be helpful to them to try and keep us happy.”