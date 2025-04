NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- The Police wish to inform the public that on Saturday, 5th April 2025, the lifeless body of a male was discovered in Western New Providence.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was 85-year-old Mr. Daniel Thenor, who was last seen on Saturday, 29th March 2025, in the Flamingo Gardens area.

The information received is that the deceased suffered from a particular illness. Furthermore, the body was examined, and no foul play is suspected at this time.