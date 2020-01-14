Body of man found at foot of bridge

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The body of a man was found slumped over on a park on East Bay Street, just feet away from Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge, according to authorities.

Police said the man was found shortly after noon.

While the circumstances surrounding the death were unclear, authorities said foul play was not suspected at this stage.

However, police said an autopsy will be performed to confirm the cause of death.

Purported footage of the man’s body lying at the foot of the bridge circulated on social media.