Body of an adult male found floating in waters in GB

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male who was found unresponsive in waters off Bayshore Road in West End around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday January 5, 2025.

According to preliminary reports, police were alerted to reports of a male body floating in waters, and with the assistance of community members, the male’s body was retrieved from waters and taken to the local community clinic, where a medical practitioner examined the male and pronounced him deceased.

At this time, police do not suspect foul play, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigation continues.