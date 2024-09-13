MURDER 87 – Body found burnt beyond recognition in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police in Grand Bahama have launched an investigation following the discovery of a body burned beyond recognition near the Jack Hayward Bridge off Grand Bahama Highway.

According to initial reports, police arrived at the scene around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2024, where they found a burned Japanese vehicle on a track road. Charred remains were discovered in the trunk.

The body has been sent to the Rand Lab for a post-mortem examination and formal identification. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.