Body discovered near South Beach canals

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating the discovery of the severely decomposed body of a man in an area near the South Beach canals on Saturday.

Police say that the discovery was made sometime around 8 p.m. Saturday. The circumstances surrounding the man’s death are unknown and investigations into the discovery continue.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information that can assist with this incident to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2 or CRIMESTOPPERS @ 328-TIPS