Body Believed to Be Missing Pregnant Mother Found on Munnings Drive

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police believe they have found the body of 30-year-old Lauren Saunders, the seven-months-pregnant mother of two who had been missing since Sunday.

Her body was reportedly discovered with gunshot wounds near Munnings Drive, off Gladstone Road, on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, bringing a devastating end to a search that gripped the nation.

Saunders’ silver Jeep was earlier found abandoned off Coral Harbour Road with a flat tire, and her purse and shoes left inside, sparking fears for her safety. Family members said she left work early Sunday to meet a man believed to be the father of her unborn child but never returned home.

In an emotional interview earlier this week, Saunders’ sister Charmaine Edgecombe said the family had been desperate for answers after she failed to attend a planned event and stopped answering calls.

“This ain’t like her — something wasn’t sitting right with me,” Edgecombe said, describing how relatives scoured hospitals and later found her vehicle.

Family members and volunteers continued their own search late into the night, expressing frustration over what they described as a slow response from authorities.

Saunders leaves behind two children, ages seven and nine, who relatives say are heartbroken.

Police have not officially identified the victim found at the scene, but Eyewitness News understands that investigators strongly believe it to be Lauren Saunders.

The investigation into her death continues.