Boating accident in Abaco leaves one dead, nine in hospital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are actively investigating a boating accident that has left one man dead and nine (9) people hospitalized.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Friday 6 October, 2023 in waters near the southern end of Abaco.

According to reports, a 28 year old boat operator was transporting an unconfirmed number of workers from Marsh Harbor to Montage Cay, onboard a white 27ft. 250 HP Yamaha single engine, when he reportedly struck a reef which resulted in the passengers being thrown overboard.

Immediately, a search and rescue team was organized which lead to nineteen (19) passengers being recovered, one of whom was unresponsive, police said.

The passengers were all taken to the local clinic for medical attention where it was determined that nine (9) of the injured needed additional medical attention.

The nine (9), which includes the captain, were subsequently flown into New Providence where they are being treated for various injuries received during the incident.

The unresponsive male was also examined by the district medical doctor on Abaco, where he was pronounced dead.

Presently, search efforts are continuing in an effort to locate additional persons who may have been onboard the vessel.

Investigations into this matter continue.