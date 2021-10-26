BOATERS WELCOME: Marina association chief hopes for strong winter season as key boat show approaches

“The boating business is expanding and we are hoping to capture some of that business at the end of this year and into 2022”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM) president yesterday expressed optimism that this nation will be able to capture more boating business as it heads into the winter months.

Peter Maury noted that the upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show presents a key marketing opportunity.

He told Eyewitness News: “We are still in our slow season right now but we are hoping that after the boat show, a lot of boaters will start traveling.

“The season, for us, starts up after the boat show. This is a big week. Around mid-November, yachts start coming over and charters start booking for the holidays.”

The 62nd Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat (FLIBS) Show is scheduled for October 27-31 and will be held at the Bahia Mar Yachting Center in Fort Lauderdale.

A press release by the Ministry of Tourism noted that the boat show will exhibit a vast array of the industry’s latest boats and yachts of all sizes, worldwide debuts, plus a medley of marine products and accessories to enhance the nautical lifestyle.

From yacht builders and designers to marina operators and yacht charter brokers, the show is expected to attract thousands of boating enthusiasts from the USA and around the world and will utilize the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 safety rules and guidelines.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Chester Cooper will be in attendance and meet with members of the international media, investors and leading boating industry partners.

Maury said: “I think it’s great that the DPM will be there and get to see what the industry is really all about, what we are doing and the opportunities for us to capitalize on, simplifying the entry requirements and growing the local industry.

“At the end of 2020 and into the beginning [of] 2021, all of the marinas started to get really busy and we had a great summer. That seems to be the general consensus globally — that people packed up and started boating or hopped in their RVs.

“The boating business is expanding and we are hoping to capture some of that business at the end of this year and into 2022.

“I can’t predict the future, but there looks like growth ahead for this industry and that’s what I’m hoping for.”