BNT names first woman director

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Incoming Bahamas National Trust (BNT) Executive Director Lakeshia Anderson-Rolle will be the first woman to lead the country’s foremost environmental stewardship organization as it “charts an ambitious course towards a sustainable, climate resilient, and well-managed future to the benefit of all Bahamians”.

“It is a true honor to accept the role of BNT Executive Director and the incredible responsibilities and opportunities that come with it,” Anderson-Rolle said.

“I now have the amazing opportunity to fulfill my life’s work to protect and sustain the natural resources of The Bahamas for future generations. The Bahamas’ National Park System is our country’s unique crown jewel – there is nothing like it anywhere in the world.”

Having worked with The Bahamas National Trust for more than a decade, Anderson-Rolle has now ascended to the highest level of leadership within the organization.

In 2011, she started her journey at the BNT in 2011 as a Parks Planner. In 2014, she was promoted to Grand Bahama Parks Manager, and since 2017 she has served on the senior leadership team as Director of Parks, managing a department of 45 BNT staff in an organization of approximately 80 persons.

Prior to these roles, she was a former Assistant Fisheries Officer in the Department of Marine Resources and a long-time BNT National Parks Manager.

According to a press release from the BNT, Anderson-Rolle has a deep working knowledge of the organization and the key conservation and stewardship roles the organization plays across the length and breadth of The Bahamas.

She continued: “Our national parks preserve and protect our way of life, and help to protect us from our own destructive behavior. The BNT’s focus moving forward will be rooted in effective national park management and engaging the Bahamian people and the world in this crucial work.

“Together we will accomplish great things for The Bahamas as we focus on the BNT’s core priorities: Parks, Science, and Education.”

Anderson-Rolle will take over BNT’s top post after Eric Carey, who will complete two decades of service for the BNT at the end of this year, 15 of which he spent as Executive Director. As his successor, Anderson-Rolle will lead the Bahamas National Trust over 60 years after its founding in 1959.

The press release described her as “keenly focused on the critical environmental and economic challenges facing The Bahamas.”

“Today, all Caribbean nations face increased climate disasters, the economic impacts of the fast-spreading coral pandemic Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD), the sharp decline of key fisheries, and severe wetland and terrestrial habitat loss,” the statement pointed out.

“As Executive Director, Anderson-Rolle will lead The Bahamas National Trust and the Bahamian public headlong into these realities. She is deeply committed to forging innovative solutions and driving results for future generations.”

This reality was directly referenced by Anderson-Rolle, who concluded that now is the “right time” to effectively handle these “complex” challenges.

BNT is led by Council President Geoff Andrews, Deputy President Joanne Smith, and a committed 29-member governing Council.

Of Anderson-Rolle and the road ahead, BNT Council President Geoff Andrews stated:“This BNT leadership team is committed to making an environmentally sustainable future for all Bahamians and uplifting our National Park System at home and around the globe.

“We believe that Lakeshia Anderson-Rolle is the ideal leader to help us recruit all Bahamians to the cause of protecting and restoring the precious, delicate ecosystems that play such a fundamental part in making this the best country in the world to live.”