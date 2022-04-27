BNT Executive Director Eric Carey will step down at end of year

The organisation’s governing Council begins formal search for a new leader

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas National Trust (BNT) has announced that Eric Carey will step down as Executive Director on December 31, 2022.

In a statement, the organization said during his fifteen-year tenure as Executive Director, over $60M in revenue was raised for the BNT.

Carey has overseen dynamic organizational growth, taking BNT from a small non-profit to an environmental powerhouse of thousands of dedicated members, staff, park wardens, and both a Bahamian and international community of donors.

The BNT said it is exceptionally proud of the impact it has achieved with Carey at the helm.

Focused on the Trust’s three strategic priorities – Parks, Science, and Education, he led the development of a world-class National Park System, helped save iconic Bahamian species from extinction, and played a key role in transforming the conservation landscape in The Bahamas.

The BNT furthered that on his watch, important species such as sharks, sea turtles, and the Nassau Grouper gained legislative protection.

Carey leaves a powerful and proud legacy for the next generation of Bahamians and global citizens who will reap the benefits of The Bahamas’ world-renowned National Park System, the statement read.

“My time with the BNT has been the highest privilege of my life. I’ve had the opportunity to manage and safeguard some of our country’s most precious jewels – our national parks – and all they have to offer,” said Carey about his time at the BNT.

“Although I’m sad to close this chapter of my life and in the BNT’s history, today we are on strong footing and the time is ripe for fresh leadership. I plan to welcome my successor with full support and greatest anticipation for what they will do to steer the organisation along the path of the future.”

About the rest of the year, Carey added: “As far as I’m concerned, I am dedicating the remainder of my tenure to advocating for science and nature, and most importantly to driving an even stronger financial future for the organisation to set our new leader up for success.”

Carey expressed thanks to friends, colleagues, partners, and the BNT Family for their support – both for him as Executive Director, and for the BNT itself. He called for continued support of the organisation, whether in kindness or encouragement, through membership, donations, volunteering, advocacy, spreading awareness, and caring for the environment every day.

Carey added: “If I’ve learned anything in my time as Executive Director of the BNT, it is that it’s the collective, often small individual acts of conservation that makes a big difference. And, that we are all called to be stewards of our environment. It is our shared heritage, responsibility, and reward.”

Carey is always the first to point out that the fight to protect the environment is ongoing, and the work of the BNT is more important now than ever.

Urgent challenges include: combatting increased pollution and poaching, mitigating the various impacts of climate change, creating awareness of at-risk conch populations and reversing the damage done by environmental epidemics like Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD).

Carey also continues to play a crucial role in resolving the country’s seeming unwillingness to release scientific research permits to Bahamian and international scientists alike.

“After 20 years of dedicated service to the BNT, Eric’s departure marks the end of an era for our BNT Family. In that time, Eric has transformed the BNT into a truly national organization that Bahamians identify with and embrace. His steady leadership through thick and thin has forged the path for our exceptional future,” said Geoff Andrews, President of the BNT Council.

“The entire Council and I want to sincerely thank Eric for his outstanding dedication and leadership through the years. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

The BNT Council has initiated a formal process to identify its new Executive Director. They stated that further information will be forthcoming in May.